William Hardin Horne, 89, of Willow Street, Pennsylvania, formerly of Port Washington, New York, passed away on November 22, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Berry and Lila May Horne, Bill grew up in Garden City, NY.
He graduated Colgate University and attended Harvard Business School. A commercial banking officer on Long Island for 18 years he later opened a commercial real estate business.
He and his wife of over 50 years, Joan Forrest Horne, lived in Port Washington for 42 years where he was a sailing enthusiast, a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY and a member and senior warden of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Port Washington.
A member of New York's Seventh Regiment of the United States Army, Bill served a 16-month tour in Korea and was a member of Society of Mayflower Descendants.
Preceded in death by his brothers: Berry and Robert, Bill is survived by his wife, Joan; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Roberta Gerberg of Millsboro, DE; his sister-in-law, Elaine Buchanan Horne of Jamestown, RI.; several nieces, nephews and their children.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation, 100 Port Washington Blvd., Roslyn, NY 11576-1398.
A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
