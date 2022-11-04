William H. Ulrich, 80, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Legend of Lititz. Born in Hopeland, Bill was a son of the late Harry & Myrl (Heffelfinger) Ulrich and the loving husband to Brenda J. (Fritz) Ulrich for 59 years.
Bill was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1959 and attended the McCann's School of Business. Bill was dedicated to the banking industry and serving his community at the M&T Bank branch in New Holland (formerly NH Farmers Bank & Dauphin Deposit) for many years. He later worked out of the M&T Bank Harrisburg office and retired as Assistant Vice President in 1998. After retirement, he and Brenda moved to Lycoming County where he worked part-time for the Lycoming Co. Housing Authority. He enjoyed his cabin in Trout Run where he and his canine buddy, Murphy, would enjoy ATVs and just putzing around together. He and Murphy were the perfect pair, a rescue that was meant to be. In 2007, Bill and Brenda returned to Ephrata. With remote in hand, Bill religiously watched MSNBC. He was a tinkerer, always working on something and moving along to the next little project. Bill's quiet presence will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two children, Jamie T. (Tracey) Ulrich of Lititz and Jodie S. Bruce of Mount Joy; two grandsons, Conor Ulrich and Liam Ulrich; and four nephews. Bill was predeceased by three siblings, Katherine Cox, Jay Ulrich, and infant brother, Harry Jr.; and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. in Muddy Creek Cemetery, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517.
In lieu of flowers, please mail memorial contributions to the dog rescue and training facility: Sit Happens Inc., Please Re-leash Me, 718 Turkey Path Rd., Linden, PA 17744.
