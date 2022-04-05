William H. Trees

In loving remembrance of William Henry Trees of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who passed away late in the evening of March 31st, 2022. He was 75 years old.
Bill was a hero in the eyes of his family and the nation as he served in the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army. After returning home, he worked for Armstrong World Industries where he retired after 32 years. William loved his family and was always there with open arms whenever we needed him. Sometimes even the occasional "What the hell are you doing?".
Bill's hobbies were fishing and setting bait traps. If William wasn't fishing he could be found playing solitaire or dining at the Bridgeport Family Restaurant. He will be met with open arms by parents Agnes and Charles Trees and his siblings Gerald Trees, Robert Trees and Agnes Russell. William is survived by his brothers and sisters Charles Trees, Donald Trees, Jean Trees, Elizabeth Trees Roeser, Joan Trees Brown and Mary Trees Bupp. He also leaves two children April and Justin Trees, his grandchildren Audrianna Trees and Ashton Keenan and his great granddaughter Aubriella Trees. As well as the Bridgeport diner family.
Although no one was truly ready for goodbye, we are relieved knowing he is at peace and grateful for all the memories.
"Be still collect yourself and wait on the will of heaven."
We would like to extend our gratitude to the owners and staff of the Bridgeport Family Restaurant for the love and friendship you have given him for so many years. He loved you all!
Friends will be received at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 10:30-11:30AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
