William H. Tan, 93, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Da Lat, Vietnam, William was the husband of Celina On and they were married in 1979. He is the son of the late Lam Tu and Dung Pham.
William worked at QVC and retired in 2013. He enjoyed refurbishing old broken items, spending time with family, and travel.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Julie Tu Tan, Yen Xuan Tan, and Steven Tan; four grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
