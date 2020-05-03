William H. Stein, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was the husband of Jacqueline Albert Stein, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage this past February 19th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles J. Stein and Madeline Greenblatt Lipman.
Bill had worked in sales for most of his life for various companies.
He was both a creative and intelligent man, enjoying photography, classical music, and was an artist. He enjoyed and played many sports, such as tennis, golf, volleyball, bowling, and fishing, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also loved animals of all kinds.
His family was his greatest love, being a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor and way of interacting with people, and was loved by all.
Bill was of the Jewish faith.
In addition to his wife, Jacqueline, he is survived by his daughters: Cynthia "Cindy" Stein Trond married to Stephen Trond of Lititz, and Debora "Debbie" Johnson of East Petersburg, and by his 2 beloved grandchildren, Chelsea E. and Chandler C. Johnson.
Services were private and at the convenience of his family. Please make contributions in Bill's memory to the American Heart Assn. (Lancaster Chapter), 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »