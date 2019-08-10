William H. Retallick, Jr.

William H. "Bizz" Retallick, Jr., 74, of Quarryville, entered into rest unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William H. Sr., and Mabel (Benedict) Retallick. He was the loving husband of Sharon L. (Shaeffer) Retallick for over 33 years.
Bizz was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed throwing darts, hunting, and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Bizz is survived by 6 children: Amy, wife of Vince Sciotti of New Providence; Lori, wife of John Zimmerman of Stevens; Kimberly Burger of Stevens; Michelle, wife of Terry Messner of Ephrata; Daniel Yeager of Columbia; and Ann Lawson of Harrisburg. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Greenawalt of Pottstown.
A Celebration of Life Drop-In will take place at the Dirty Ol' Tavern, 917 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at: