William H. McCoy

William H. "Bill" McCoy, 82, of Manheim, peacefully left this earth to spend eternity with his Father in Heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, after a short battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Esther D. McCoy who was by his side.
Born in Sultan, Washington, he was the son of the late William Theodore "Pete" and Eulah Muriel McCoy. Prior to moving to Manheim, Bill owned and operated McCoy's Nursery in Sandy, Oregon. Bill and Esther were active members of Lititz Mennonite Church and were enriched by 20 years of volunteering with Mennonite Disaster Service.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Esther, is a son, James McCoy and five daughters; Jennifer Swartz, Sheryl Campbell, Cindy McCoy, Linda Runzi, and Amy McCoy, nine grandchildren; Chuck, Jessica, Karen, Stephanie, David, Sammie, Colin, Megan, and Alaina, two great-grandchildren; Muriel and Will, and two sisters; Janet Pomazi and Judy McCoy. He was a much loved father, devoted grandfather, beloved husband, and cherished brother. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sunday, July 28th, at 3PM at Lititz Mennonite Church 165 Front Street, Lititz, PA. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.