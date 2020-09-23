William H. Long, 88, of Dornsife, passed away on September 20, 2020. He was born in Reading on June 24, 1932, a son of the late Stella and Ivan G. Long.
William was employed as a Truck Driver for 72years. He served in the Air Force .
He was a member of the Mason's and attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Gratz.
William is survived by four sons, Ken Long, Alan Long, Scott Long, Robert Long; step son, David Brumbach; brother, Kenneth Long; half brother, Don Long; step brothers, Charlie and Jim; two sisters, Marian Brown, Lorraine Maulden. He was preceded in death by brother, Ivan and Robert Paul; sister, Dorothy.
A viewing will be held on September 24, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, Gratz. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm from the Church. Interment will take place in the Saint Paul's UMC Cemetery, Terre Hill, PA.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the on line guest book, or to post a picture of William, visit www.reedfh.com.
