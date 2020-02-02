William H. Lausch, 95, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born in Lancaster to the late Olga and Elsworth Lausch. He was preceded in death by his son, William K. Lausch.
William served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Africa and Anzio, Italy Beachhead doing reconnaissance where he earned the Bronze Star. Then retired as a Truck Parts Salesman. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War in Peaks Island, Maine and the Loyal Order of Moose.
William enjoyed shooting pool, sprint car and auto racing, built a dragster, Lawrence Welk, cowboy movies and always enjoyed the family's summer cottage in Peaks Island, Maine.
William is survived by his sons: Kenneth B. Lausch and Alfred D. Lausch; his four grandchildren: Dustin Lausch, Bridget Lausch, Tristian Lausch and Deirdre Jensen; and his three great-grandchildren.
