William H. Kunkle, Jr., age 97 of Lancaster, died September 9, 2021 at home. Born on October 4, 1923, In Refton, PA. He was the son of the late William H. Kunkle, Sr. & Clara Bell (Lefever) Kunkle. He was married to his lovely wife, the late Helen Snader Kunkle for over 70 years.
Bill graduated from Quarryville High School, class of 1940, Playing basketball and baseball for Quarryville High. He also was a member of this high school drama club.
He served in the Pacific Theater with the United States Army, serving in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan during World War II. Serving with the Barrage Balloon Battalion in 1943, with the 570TH AAA and from 1944 to 1946, he served with the Eighth Army "Amphibious 8th Replacement Battery Unit". Bill was awarded the American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, the Philippines Liberation Ribbon Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lancaster, AmVets Post 0019, Lancaster, the 8th Ward Club, Lancaster, VFW and American Legion Post 34.
Bill retired from the construction field, working at D.S. Warfel Construction, Standard Acoustical, retiring from the union and from Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster.
In 1979 Bill received the Father and Son Award presented by the St. Joe Old Timers Club at their 39th Annual Old Timers Father and Son Banquet at St. Joe Hall, Lancaster, together with his sons, Bill, John, Steve & Jeff, in attendance.
Dad will be missed by his entire family, Pap to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and buddy Brady and little girl Oreo.
Surviving are sons: William H. III (Susan), Lititz, John H. (Cathie), Mechanicsburg, Stephen M. (Dianne), Alpharetta, Georgia, Jeffrey A. (Betsie), Lititz, and one daughter, Patricia A. (Mike) Stephens, Lancaster. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a step grandson, and seven step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Verna Ulmer, Lancaster, Vivian Harrison, Colonial Heights, Virginia, Anna L. Graeff, Refton and one grandson, Colin Kunkle of Lancaster.
The family would like to thank both Hospice and Community Care and the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home for the care given to our Father.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster. Friends may pay their respects to the family with a viewing from 9:45-10:45 AM, the Recital of the Rosary at 10:45-11:00 AM, with the Mass to follow at 11 AM. Those not able to attend may view the Mass at 11 AM via livestreaming at stjosephslanc.com. Interment will be held at the Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA immediately following the service.
Those desiring may send contributions to the Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, please visit: Snyderfuneralhome.com