William H. Karns

William H. "Bill" Karns, 87, of rural Benton (The Village of Central), died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 18, 1933 in Sugarloaf Township, he was a son of the late Harry and Geraldine (Everett) Karns. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Hazel S. (Miller) Karns, on October 5, 2014.
Bill attended the former Grassmere School.
He faithfully served his country in the U. S. Army stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After honorably being discharged from the Army, Bill attended Williamsport Tech. Upon graduation he and Hazel relocated to Lancaster County where they spent the next 50 years. They lived and raised their family in Gordonville where he was active in the Gordonville Fire Company and Paradise Baptist Church.
Bill worked for the first 27 years as a Diesel Mechanic, last working for D & K Graham Trucking. He then went to work with his son in the construction industry. Over the next 24 years he worked with some of the best homebuilders in Lancaster County, spending much of that time with Lonnie Kauffman of Manheim.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting so he moved north, living again in Central, on the Columbia/Sullivan County line until his death.
Bill enjoyed baking pies, canning and making sauerkraut which he shared with many friends and neighbors. Over the years he enjoyed watching his son and grandsons play baseball. He was an avid Phillies fan, rooted for the Raiders, enjoyed old western movies, classic country music and was a member of the American Legion.
Surviving are his children: Melanie McHenry (Michael) of Bowmansville and William "Bill" Karns (Linda) of Manheim; and his two grandsons, Jarod and Jonathan Karns as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his pet Golden Retriever, Honey.
Along with his parents, and his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Ione Remsnyder, Janet Fisher, Charles Karns, Sarah "Sally" Fallon, and James Karns.
Due to Covid, a private graveside Service with Military Honors was held Friday, March 5th, 2021 at the Waller Cemetery, Jackson Township, with the Rev. Howard W. Leh officiating.
