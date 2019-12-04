William H. Jaquis, Sr., 84 of Birdsboro, PA, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA. Born in Lake Clear, NY, he was the son of the late Marion and Anna (Friend) Jaquis. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Lewis) Jaquis to whom he was married for 61 years.
Bill was a Naval Hospital Corpsman and manager of the laboratory at St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading. He had a long history of volunteering for community organizations, including: The Council on Chemical Abuse, The Birdsboro Lions Club for more than 20 yrs., and the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA. Bill most enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing. He was an avid golfer and was blessed with a large circle of friends, whom he spent many hours with on the golf courses in and around Berks County.
Surviving Bill, along with his wife Barbara, is 1 son: Christopher L. Jaquis of Lititz, PA; 1 daughter: Pamela J. Imes, wife of Steven of Statesville, NC; and 5 grandchildren: William H. Jaquis III, husband of Caitlin of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert M. McCollum III, Capt. USMC, husband of Adriana of Cape Carteret, NC; Jack C. McCollum, 2nd Lt. USMC of Quantico, VA, Morgan E. Jaquis, and Peyton E. Jaquis of Lititz, PA; and 2 great-grandchildren: Olivia and Michalina.
He was predeceased by 1 son: William H. Jaquis, Jr., 1 sister: Peggy Townsend; and 2 brothers: Richard and Harold Jaquis.
A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Berks County Alzheimer's Assoc., 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601.
Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
