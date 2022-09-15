William H. "Hougy" Hougendobler

William H. Hougendobler, "Hougy", 72, of Lancaster, passed on Monday, September 12, 2022 at home after a 2-year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Terry Crist Hougendobler. They would have celebrated 49 years of marriage in October. He was born in Columbia and was the son of the late William H., Sr. and Mary Haugh Hougendobler.
In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Bill worked for Armstrong World Industries as a supervisor. He was a graduate of Penn State University. In retirement, he started his "second career" at Sports Authority. He enjoyed working with customers and restringing tennis racquets. In high school, Hougy was a stand-out athlete for the Columbia Crimson Tide. He excelled on the basketball court and was a member of the Hall of Fame track team. Later in life Bill enjoyed playing tennis at the Hempfield Rec Center. Hougy was a member of the Columbia-Middletown Elks and the Columbia Canoe Club. He enjoyed spending time at the river as well as traveling with his family to Ocean City, New Jersey and Florida beaches. Hougy was a fan of all sports, especially Penn State and Eagles football. He also attended Hershey Bears hockey games for many years with his family.
He is survived by his children, Brent, husband of Michele Weaver Hougendobler, Columbia and Andrea, wife of John Williams, Nashville, Tennessee. He also loved spending time with his 8 grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his sisters, Nancy Mosteller and Mary Jane Bell.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The immediate family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flower, please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
