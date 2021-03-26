William H. "Bill" Otto, 53, of Strasburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lansdale, Montgomery County, he was the son of Jack and Mary-Beth (Hughes) Otto. He was the loving husband of Sonja (Landes) Otto for over 27 years.
Bill valued education and earned a Master's Degree in Psychology and School Administration from Eastern University and Penn State University. He worked as a school psychologist for IU-12 at the Devers Elementary School in York. Bill loved helping children with special needs succeed. Bill had attended Wesley Church in Quarryville. His strong faith and love for the Lord was obvious to everyone who knew him. Bill was known for his extensive tool and gadget collection and his eclectic taste in music. He loved anything with a motor. His family was very important to him and he valued every moment he was able to spend with them.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill is survived by three children: Amber, Christian and Hannah, all at home. Also surviving are siblings, John and Christine Otto.
Bill's funeral service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 2-3 p.m. Traditional interment will be private in the Quarryville Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to wear a mask as per CDC recommendations.
Memorial contributions to a college fund for Bill's children can be given at ugift529.com using the following codes: Amber: C17-G1H, Christian: C7E-72M, Hannah: J1R-C9K
