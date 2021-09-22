William H. "Bill" Helms, 79, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Henry Garver and Anna G. Helms. He was the loving husband of Hazel M. (Bemis) Helms with whom he shared over 61 years of marriage.
Bill started working for Coca-Cola where he served as an assistant production manager for over 14 years and then went onto work as a firefighter for the Lancaster city Fire Department for over 25 years, working mostly out of station #1 on West King St. After leaving the fire department he worked for the Lancaster Co. Parks where he retired in 1996.
He was an active member of Faith United Church of Christ in Lancaster where he served as a deacon and elder. Bill was also a member of the Riverside Camping Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Sharon Lewis, Brian S. Helms husband of Dora and Kimberly L. Groff wife of Bob all of Lancaster. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a brother, Larry Warfel husband of Diane of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Chris and Doug Warfel.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com