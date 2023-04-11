William H. "Bill" Hart, 91, of Myerstown, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the widower of Margaret E. (Sherr) Hart who passed away February 23, 2018.
Born at home in Caernarvon Township, PA on April 12, 1931, he was a son of the late Louis and Maggie (Mountz) Hart.
Bill was employed by and retired from Sperry-New Holland as a foreman and later worked for Zimmerman's Hardware in the paint department.
Bill was a member of Grace U.C.C.-Lebanon where he served on Consistory. He enjoyed woodworking, making bird houses, and bird watching. Bill especially loved his family and will be very missed. Bill served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He is survived by two daughters, Debra, wife of John Stevens, of Columbia, SC; and Diane, wife of Patrick McConnell, of Lebanon; a son, Douglas, husband of Susan Hart, of Royal Palm Beach, FL; four grandchildren: Nick McConnell, husband of Joann, Kyle McConnell, and Billy and Ashley Hart; four great-grandchildren: Diana McConnell, Greyson McConnell, Piersen McConnell and Delilah McConnell; four sisters, Dorothy, widow of George Patton, of Narvon; Mildred, widow of Leroy Martin and Floyd Carr, of Ephrata; Mary, widow of Elam Shirk, of East Earl; Ethel, widow of Jim Lafferty, of New Holland and a brother, Jim Hart, of Levittown; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was pre-deceased by his brothers, John and Louis Hart.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 5th at 11 a.m. at Grace U.C.C., 1000 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Inurnment in St. Stephen's Reformed Church Cemetery-New Holland at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace U.C.C. at the above stated address. Grose Funeral Home, Inc.-Myerstown is in charge of arrangements.