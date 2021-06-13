William H. (Bill) Calder, age 83, of Lancaster, PA passed peacefully from this world June 11, 2021. His wife, Betsy, was by his side. Bill was the first of four children of the late William H. and Mary (Landis) Calder. Bill was the President of the family business, Calder Manufacturing Company.
Bill was a sweet, kind and gentle man who was loved by all. He enjoyed nature, golf, traveling and spending time with his friends and family. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his four step-children: Nick Stowe (Carolyn) of Anacortes, WA, Matt Stowe (Hannah) of Newport Beach, CA, Sara Bair (Chris) and children Laney and Anna, of Lancaster, and Katie Feasby (Jeff) and children Kamryn and Reese of San Diego, CA.
Bill is also survived by brothers James L. Calder (Eileen) and George L. Calder. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Calder Diem and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Calder.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to: Lancaster County Conservancy Center, 117 S. West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 and/or United Disabilities Services, 2270 Erin Ct., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
