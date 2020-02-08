William H. Allen 85, of Lancaster, Pa. known as ‘Mr. Bill' was called to be with the Lord on the morning of January 31st, 2020. Born to the late Mattie Lourine Lewis-Allen and Charles Allen. He was the loving husband of Marie A. Allen (McMichael).
William served as an Airman during the Korean War on Flight 3942. Later after, William was employed at Boeing, Lukens Steel company as a sheet metal mechanic, VIZ Manufacturing company (Phila.) Thrift Drug, and Kirby. William was a devoted husband and father spoken in Proverbs Chapter 4.
His favorite pastimes included fishing in Safe Harbor and at Cape Henelopen in Lewes, Delaware. He also was an amazing pool player, he enjoyed playing pool at the Moose Lodge, Leisure Lanes, Riverside bar, and Sundown bar. He was known as ‘IronMan' to his teammates on his pool team. Mr. Bill enjoyed listening to gospel and smooth jazz.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Marie, his children: Danielle, Lisa, Vernell, Jule, William, Shirley, and his fur-daughter, Luci (cat). His siblings: Curtis, Norman, Michael, and Diane. A host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sons Duane, Anthony, and James, sister, Lucy, and brother, Athan.
He will truly be missed for his kind heart, witty jokes, and infectious smile.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be held for Mr. Bill please call Mrs. Allen for further details 717-598-7671.
