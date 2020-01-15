William Gyug, 74, of Gordonville, PA, passed away January 6, 2020, at his home. Born January 19, 1945, in Red Bank, NJ, he was a son of the late James and Catherine Gyug. He was the loving husband of 46 years of Lesa Gyug.
William served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He worked for many years at the U.S. Metals Refinery, then Elizabethtown Gas Company before retiring in 2001. After retiring, he worked as a maintenance manager at the Continental Inn in Lancaster, PA for many years.
In addition to his wife, Lesa, he is survived by daughter, Tonya and her husband John; daughter, Dawn; 3 grandchildren, Ashley, Michael and Jessica; brothers, James and John and his wife Vivian; and many other family members and friends that will truly miss him.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
