William Gregory "Greg" Melrath, 53, of Quarryville, passed away on November 30, 2019. Born in Bryn Mawr, the son of Ted and Judy (Hodges) Melrath, he was the husband of Julie Anne (Cuff) Melrath.
Greg will be most remembered for his very passionate demeanor, keen intelligence, and outrageous humor. He loved hard and played even harder. His love of history, music, football, and family gave him the most joy in his life. A talented singer and musician, Greg, along with his "brother," Bob Gill, formed BGM Studios in order to create the music they loved. Greg was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He had many special moments with his family and friends, watching games and passing along his love of the game to his grandson, Benji. Every moment he had with his family was cherished. Greg also loved spending time by the water and riding his motorcycle because it was where he found the most peace. Greg and Julie recently had the opportunity to travel to Italy, a dream trip that they had planned their entire marriage, where they were able to explore their love of cooking, food, and culture.
Greg is survived by his wife of 12 years, Julie, his children: Chelsea Melrath, Kate Rauscher (Maddi), Bryan Speese, and a grandson, Benji Buckley. He is survived by his parents, Ted and Judy Melrath, his nephews, Ryan, Jared, and Ian Aston, a great-nephew, Bishop, his grandmother, Doris Alexander, and a multitude of cousins and loved ones who will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by his sister, Audra Aston.
Services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
