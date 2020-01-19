William Gregory Flory, 28, of Lancaster, lost his brave and courageous fight to the disease of addiction on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Lancaster, the son of Paul Gregory and Mercedes, "Teddy", Cooper Flory.
Will graduated from Manheim Township High School and earned his Associates Degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in 2011. As an Automotive Technician in Dallas, Texas, he was certified and specialized as a McLaren and Maserati engine diagnostician.
Active in Boy Scouts Pack 102 and Troop 99, Will achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of scouting's prestigious Order of the Arrow. Will played Ice Hockey for Manheim Township and the Firebirds Travel team. His passion and zeal for the extreme led Will to be an avid and accomplished white-water kayaker, snowboarder, and motocross racer. He loved working out at the gym. Will's infectious smile lit up a room like no other, he was passionate and committed to love of family and friendships.
Will is survived by Teddy and Greg, brother; Charles Murza, sister-in-law, Stephanie Murza, maternal grandmother; Meadrith S. Cooper, paternal grandparents; Patricia Lorraine and Gene Flory, aunts, uncles, and cousins who will all miss him "Turribull". Will was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John A. Cooper.
Friends and family are invited to attend Will's Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., (corner of Orange and Pine Sts.) with Pastor James Pearce Flory officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00AM until time of service. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in Will's name can be made to Pyramid Healthcare Lehigh Valley Detox and Inpatient Treatment Center, 124 Bridge St., Catasauqua, PA 18032 and The Gate House for Men, 649 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
