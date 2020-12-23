Beloved husband and father, William Gary "Ike" Getz, passed away on December 21, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Isaac and Helen (Geyer) Getz, and the devoted husband of Christine (Price) Getz with whom he recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
After graduation from Columbia High School, Ike enlisted in the Army and upon his honorable discharge began his working career as an Instrument and Calibration Repairman, retiring from Wyeth in 2003. Ike will be remembered by family and friends for his warm smile, quick wit, love of life and jokes. He will also be remembered for his gags, among the many of which is the "paper bag" trick.
Ike enjoyed hunting for many years until he discovered his passion for golf. A kind and loving man, Ike made friends easily and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. His greatest love, however, was for his wife, children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are their two devoted and loving children, Monica Getz Petta wife of Richard Petta, of Cornwall, PA and Joshua Getz of Lancaster, PA; his granddaughters, Lorelai Getz and Madalyn Getz; his brother, Donald Getz and his sisters, Rosemary Riley and Frances Halbleib.
Due to the current pandemic and the risk posed to family and friends, a public Celebration of Life event will not be held; however, the family would appreciate friends and family sharing a fond memory or story of their relationship with Ike which can be mailed to his wife or posted online at www.clydekraft.com.
Private graveside services will be held for the family at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bill's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 (hospiceconnect.org/give). This organization was invaluable to his family during his last weeks of life.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville, www.clydekraft.com.