William Garton, 96, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Haywood, VA, he was the son of the late Larry and Mary Chiera Garton. William was the loving husband of Christina M. Seagrave Garton for over 40 years. He was a faithful member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim. William proudly served his country in the United States Army and was known to be a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed reading, fishing, square dancing, and swimming, and enjoyed tending to his elaborate garden. William was an avid volunteer for the firehouse while residing in Florida. He prided himself in once building an entire fishing dock with the help of a friend. His family was one of his greatest joys and loved getting together at family events.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Christina, are two children, Marie Andreacchio companion of Tony Mangiaracina, of Long Island, NY, John husband of Rosemary Garton, of Sarasota, FL, three step sons, Edward husband of Adrienne Hickey, of Lititz, John husband of Rebecca Hickey, of Lancaster, Jerry husband of Ruth Hickey, of East Northport, NY, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, sister, and a step brother.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend William's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation with the family from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
