William G. Zipp, 93, of Lititz, PA, passed away December 18, 2020 from the COVID-19 Virus at Spang Crest Manor, Lebanon. Born April 29, 1927, in Columbia, PA, he was a son of the late William G. Zipp and Catherine (Gantz) Zipp.
Mr. Zipp served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Supervisor of the mail carriers until his retirement. He was a great husband, dad, and "Pappy."
Surviving are his loving wife, Yvonne Hagelgans Zipp; daughters, Kathy Smeltzer and husband James, and Donna Zipp; grandchildren, Adrienne, Laura, Dustin, Jennifer, and J. Bradley; great-grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Mackenzie, Jennison, and Brixton; and great great-granddaughter, Aurora. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Cowan; and siblings, James Zipp, Clara Cunrod, and Alice Malehorn.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Luther Acres for their excellent care and love for Bill for the past few years.
