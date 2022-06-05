William G. DeMora, Sr., 92, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord on June 2, 2022 after visiting with his loving family. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William L. and Edna (Butt) DeMora. He shared 65 years and raised a family with Jean L. DeMora until her passing in December 2015.
He attended West Lampeter High School and upon graduation he studied at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to obtain his degree as an Electrical Contractor. In 1951 he enlisted in the Army to honorably serve his country in the Korean War. When he returned, he entered into the family business, D & H Electrical Construction Company. He eventually became owner of the business and, after retirement, continued working for the business until his death.
In his free time, William enjoyed hosting family picnics, regular family trips to Stone Harbor, NJ, and assisting his family with their home DIY projects. He could frequently be found working on word search and jigsaw puzzles. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Hershey Bears. He will be remembered for his many years coaching football and baseball and continually cheering for Lampeter Strasburg sports. He was a member of Lancaster Masonic Lodge #43, the Willow Street Sertoma Club and Willow Street UCC.
William will be greatly missed by his children, Sue Meck of Lancaster, Cynthia, wife of David Rudy of Lancaster, and William G. DeMora, Jr., husband of Linda of Strasburg; grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Pop Pop", Erica Meck, Laura Walsh (Dan), Becky McKillips (Cody), Alyson DeMora and Ben DeMora (Luda); and a great-granddaughter, Paige. He was preceded in passing by Jean's siblings, Ralph Shell and Patricia, wife of John Nicklas.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11 AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com