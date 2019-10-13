William G. Carlin

William "Bill" Carlin of Lancaster, died Friday October 11th at St. Anne's Retirement Community in his 94th year. On what would have been their 67th wedding anniversary Bill was reunited with his late Jean M. Carlin in Heaven. Bill was born in 1926 in Coatesville, PA son of the late Walter D. Carlin Sr. and the late Mary Newlin Carlin.
Bill began his career in agriculture in 1940 by becoming a member of the Future Farmers of America. He served as the State President in 1944, received both the State and American Farmer Degrees and was further honored by being selected the Star Farmer of America in 1946 from a membership of 225,000 boys in the U.S.A. This honor came to him at the F.F.A. Victory Convention held in Kansas City, 1946.
In 1949 he was one of four national F.F.A. members chosen to represent this country in the first International Exchange Program with the British Young Farmers, spending nine weeks in England and Wales.
Bill and older brother, Walter had their life story spotlighted on the "The Fields are Green" episode on DuPont Cavalcade of America broadcasted coast to coast in 1951. They were recognized for their idea crop rotation heavy lime application and farming the fields on the contour.
In 1963, Bill became a Poultry Contract Supervisor with the PA Farm Bureau Cooperative Association. When Agway Inc. was formed he and his family transferred to several locations to manage Poultry Complexes before being transferred to Lancaster County in 1970. His last assignment with Agway was becoming Agway's Southern Division Poultry Accounts Manager working from their Southern Division office in Harrisburg.
Bill served as Director, and Chairman of each committee that was part of the Pennsylvania Poultry Federation, and their President during 1975 – 1976.
Following fourteen years with Agway he took employment for twelve years with Hubbard Farms of Walpole, N.H. in the sales of Poultry Breeding Stock.
Bill was awarded an Honorary American Farmer Degree at the National Convention of the F.F.A. in the mid 1980's. During his active years he enjoyed many opportunities to represent this organization through the U.S.A. and overseas. During those same years he participated in the 4-H Clubs and the Grange.
Bill was selected and honored as the Pennsylvania Egg Industry of the year for 1981 by the Pennsylvania Poultry Industry. He considered this as one of the highlights of his career, to be selected by his fellow peers and workers in this Industry.
?Following his retirement he worked part-time for fifteen years at the Manheim Auto Auction. During these same years he volunteered his time promoting the American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk as a committee member and participant. Several years later he participated as a bicycle rider supporting the Annual 150 mile ride for M.S. Bill was well known for playing his harmonica at retirement and convalescent homes, for church meetings and group meetings. Bill believed in exercising through bicycle riding and in later years walking and competing in the Lancaster County Senior Games and the PA State Senior Games, where he won numerous awards.
Bill was always an active member of the church family throughout his lifetime in the various communities they lived in, most recently being a member of the Mountville Church of the Brethren.
Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife to many areas of the country, the Islands, England and Europe. He also enjoyed family adventures with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Dad, Pop-Pop, Pap-Pap your loves surrounds us every day, we feel your presence every day even though we can no longer see you, hug you or touch you. Knowing you and mom are together again give us peace and comfort. If it was not for your strength and support we wouldn't be the family we are today; you will always be the foundation of our family.
He is survived by son: Bill, husband of Merrilee; daughters: Lyn, wife of the late Joe Brubaker; and Ann Kelly. Three grandchildren: Renee Rankin; Justin, husband of Jamie Carlin; Rebecca Carlin. Two great-grandchildren: Alex and Karissa. Three grand-felines: Calvin, Mason, Murphy. One brother Richard D., husband of Janet Carlin; and sister-in-law Doris, wife of the late Walter D. Carlin.
The Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay St., Mountville, PA 17554 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com