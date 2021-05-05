William G. "Bill" Lied, 95, of Denver, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Comm. Hospital. He was the loving husband of over 70 years to Dorothy O. "Dottie" (Flemish) Lied, who also passed away on the same day, just hours before Bill. Born in Brecknock Twp., Lancaster Co, Bill was a son of the late William & Alice (Giegley) Lied.
As a teenager, Bill worked for Bollman Hat Co. in Adamstown. Bill was a WWII veteran, served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46. He married Dottie when he returned home from WWII and they were inseparable ever since. Bill was a skilled contractor and mastered drywalling, masonry and all aspects of construction. He and Dottie built their own home from the ground up. Bill loved to be on the water, fishing and clamming were his favorites. He and Dottie loved to travel. They often told of their trip across the country to California in their Volkswagen. Trips with Dottie always included visiting friends and making new ones.
Bill is survived by many friends and neighbors who loved him.
Services are private. www.goodfuneral.com
