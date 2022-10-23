William G. "Bill" Felger, Jr., 88, of Manheim, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home. Born in Yardley, he was the son of the late William G. and Edna Mae Tomlinson Felger. Bill was the loving husband of Mary Anne Edwards Felger, and they observed their 66th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
A veteran, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a 1950 graduate of Pennsbury High School and continued his education obtaining a bachelor's degree in Education with a concentration in science from Millersville State Teachers College, and a master's degree in education from West Virginia University. For over 34 years Bill was a high school science teacher for the Warwick School District. He was an active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church Manheim, where he and his wife devotedly took care of the lawns and general landscaping of the entire church property for many years. He was a life-member of the Manheim VFW Post 5956.
Bill loved to do yard work, general landscaping, and helping anyone with their outside yard projects. Through-out his life he was able to raise six German Shepherds. Bill and his wife, Mary Anne, shared a love for the out-of-doors; camping, traveling, and hiking many times through Ricketts Glen State Park, and hiking six times through the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. A love of family, and an adventurous spirit was a passionate way Bill lived his life every day.
Surviving in addition to his wife Mary Anne, are two sons: Wayne M. husband of Christine Felger of Newport, Scott husband of Angela Felger of Hamilton, MT, two daughters, Kimerly D. Felger of Hamilton, MT, Tracey J. Felger companion of William Springer of Flagstaff, AZ, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is a brother, Charles Felger and a sister, Lois Davis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's memorial service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Bill's memory to: Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or Salem Family Ministries, C/O Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com