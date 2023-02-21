William Frederick "Bill" Getz, Sr., 84, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at home.
He was born in Akron to the late Eugene, Sr. and Mary (Gouse) Getz and was the husband of the late June L. (Miller) Getz.
Bill was an HVAC technician for Brubaker and Rupp Inc., SICO, and later, Stauffer's Heating and Air Conditioning before retiring. He was a member of Ephrata Amvets Post #136, Cocalico Valley Post #3376 VFW, and Reamstown Athletic Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and watching NASCAR.
Bill is survived by three daughters, Bonita "Bonnie" A. Getz of Ephrata, Kathy S. Adams, Roxann Leeper, both of Akron; four grandchildren, Shane Adams, Tonya Snyder, Sheena Farver, Cayli Getz; six great-grandchildren, Mason and Alivia Farver, Gage and Cole Newswanger, Avery and Addisyn Wagner, and two sisters, Shirley Hoffman of Ephrata, and Betty Lees of Clay.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William F. Getz, Jr.; a sister, Dolores Myers, and a brother, Eugene Getz, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Ephrata Amvets Post #136, 614 South State Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.