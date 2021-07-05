William Foster, 90 of Lancaster, formerly of Conestoga passed away at home unexpectedly Friday morning July 2, 2021. Born on December 24, 1930 in Todd, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Frank Foster and Matilda Worley. He was the husband of Anna E. Millhouse Foster, with who he married on July 28, 1964.
Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and then served with the Army National Guard for 17 years departing the Guard with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bill worked for Permutit Company as a machinist and nuclear inspector. He retired from Thomson Corp where he worked in the machine shop. After retirement he worked as a greeter for Walmart on Lincoln Highway for 10 years.
Bill attended Colemanville United Methodist Church with his wife. They enjoyed spending winters at Hilton Head Island. Bill was a quiet, even keel gentleman who would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed tinkering and could fixed most anything, bird watching, traveling, gardening and doing word search puzzles.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 57 years, Anna. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara A., wife of Dick Pickel of Lancaster and Deb D., wife of Scott Evenson of Graceland, Maryland; his son, William Foster of South Carolina and his grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore A. Worley.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's funeral service on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Rev. Dr. Richard Rimert officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment with military honors will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Bill's memory to Colemanville UM Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
