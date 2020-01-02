William F. Rupp, Jr. Former Lancaster City Funeral Director

William F. Rupp, Jr., 92, of Lancaster passed away at home on December 26, 2019 unexpectedly. Born on February 7, 1927 in Wernersville, PA, he was the son of the late William Franklin and Anna M. Ruth Rupp. Bill was the husband of Ruth M. Purnell Young Rupp who preceded him in death on November 20, 1987.
Bill attended Kutztown State College before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945. He served in the 1st Medical Battalion in Germany during WWII. After being discharged from the service, Bill decided to go to Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia. Bill graduated from mortuary school in 1949. He began to serve his apprenticeship with the George N. Young Funeral Home in Lancaster. Bill continued to work for the former Young Funeral Home as a funeral director for nearly 30 years. Bill received his 50 year pin from the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association in 2002. Bill continued to work for a local funeral home until 2005.
In 1976, Bill and the former Ruth M. Young married and moved to Paradise, PA where they operated a laundromat together. Bill had owned and operated several laundromats in Lancaster, Paradise and Orwigsburg. Bill also had a used car lot on Harrisburg Pike in the 1970's. Bill and Ruth moved back to Lancaster City in the early 1980's. He began working for Burns Security being placed at Trojan Yacht, Kellogg's and Conestoga View. Bill then continued working for Conestoga View in Security until the age of 86, retiring in 2013.
Bill always thought of others, he would work every holiday at Conestoga View so co-workers could spend time with their families. Bill loved Irish Setters and had several, all being named Dexter. He enjoyed golfing, country music, watching boxing, going out to breakfast and dinner with friends. He was a member of the former Manor Ridge Lions Club and Amvets Post 34, where he was a member for 63 years.
Bill is survived by his step daughter Lenore Young Smith, wife of Richard of Lancaster and grandsons, Richard C. Smith, III and William R. Smith and many friends. In addition to his wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Kharis Krick and Betty Jane Marks.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's funeral service on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 4PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 3 to 4PM on Sunday. Family and friends are also invited to attend Bill's graveside service on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
