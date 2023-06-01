William F. Porter M.D.

William Forbes Porter M.D, "Bill", formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died on May 19, 2023, at age 87 in Laguna Niguel, California. Born in Greensburg, PA on April 13, 1936, he was the eldest son of the late William Forbes Porter, Sr. and Kathryn Virginia McGill.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Porter (Edwards), formerly of Southern Rhodesia, currently residing in San Clemente, CA. He is also survived by their children Michael Porter (Marilo Crespo) of Los Angeles, CA, Diana Porter of Lancaster, PA, and Andrew Porter (Jenny Rowe), of San Antonio, TX, and his grandchildren Brian, Charlotte and Alex. Also surviving are his sister Margaret Hunt of Auburn, MA, and his brothers John Porter of Chapin, SC and George Porter of Ligonier, PA. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Kreider.
Bill graduated from Greensburg High School, Greensburg, PA in 1954. He attended Westminster College, New Wilmington, PA, and earned his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Yale Medical School in 1963. During medical school, he spent a year in Heidelberg, Germany attending Rupert Karl Universitaet as a Rotary Foundation Scholar.
From 1963 to 1967, he completed a Rotating Internship and a Residency in Internal Medicine, followed by a N.I.H fellowship in Cardiopulmonary Physiology at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, New York.
Between 1967 and 1970, he was a Major in the U.S. Army Hospital in Munich Germany, serving as an Internist and Pulmonary Consultant.
In 1970, he joined Lancaster General Hospital, starting the first Pulmonary Department in Lancaster County. In 1976, Dr. Harshadkumar Patel joined the department, which then expanded with the additions of Dr. John Eshleman in 1977, and later Dr. Robert Gillio and Dr. Monty Duke. In 1983, they formed the Group Practice: Pulmonary Associates of Lancaster, Ltd. During this time, he was instrumental in establishing a Cystic Fibrosis Clinic at Lancaster General in association with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was also the Pulmonary Consultant for the State Tuberculosis Clinic of Lancaster County.
From the time he was 8 years old, soaring through the neighborhood on his bicycle, tossing newspapers onto porches, Bill lived a full life, always curious, industrious, and adventurous. As a teenager, his life experience was enhanced with jobs in construction and the coal mines of PA. He became an Eagle Scout and developed a love for the outdoors. During his time in Germany, he pursued a lifelong interest in the literature of Thomas Mann and collected first editions and original letters of his works. He later donated this collection to the Thomas Mann House in Pacific Palisades, CA.
His retirement in California in 1998 opened up a whole world of travel opportunities and new outdoor activities. He spent many hours with friends and family, exploring bicycle and hiking trails. Trout fishing in the Sierras and searching for wildflowers were both yearly events. He also volunteered as a docent for school children at San Juan Capistrano Mission, which sparked his interest in early California history.
Bill was a devoted husband and father, a beloved physician, and a caring and supportive friend. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bill's name to "Philhaven Patient Support Fund", indicating "Lancaster ACT" in the memo section, addressed to Philhaven Patient Support Fund, Wellspan, PO Box 1281, Lebanon PA 17402, or donating to a charity of your choice.