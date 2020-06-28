William F. Herr, Jr., 80, of Ephrata, passed away on June 17th, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. He was the loving husband of Thelma (Hoober) Herr. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late William F. Herr, Sr. and Mary E. (Good) Herr.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1957, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy at the Philadelphia Naval Yard and on board the USS Keppler. After discharge, he served in the Naval Reserves for 6 years and attended Millersville State Teacher's College. Bill was employed by F.W. Woolworth Co., Red Bank, NJ, Lancaster Intelligencer Journal as a proofreader, and eventually retired from RR Donnelley Printing Co. after 34 years as a Financial Graphic Proofreader. During retirement, he managed the flea market in Leola at the SKH market site.
In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, playing golf; he was an avid reader, an aficionado of rock and roll music, loved World War II movies; was a long-time New York Jets fan and more recently was a master of completing large puzzles. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his adoring family.
In addition to his wife Thelma, he is survived by a son, Michael Herr (husband of Stacy). Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Alexander Herr, Rachel Herr, Luke Herr and Nicholas Herr. He was predeceased by a son, Douglas Herr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when convenient for the family with private Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.