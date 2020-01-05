William F. Fritz, 72, of Mountville, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary C. Fritz, who passed away on January 30, 2000 and the late Brenda K. Fritz, who passed away on March 7, 2012. Bill was born in Lancaster, son of the late William F. and Emma Lump Fritz. He worked at Package Corporation of America and Redman's for many years. He was a member of Mountville Church of the Brethren, a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict, and the AmVets Post #19 Lancaster.
He is survived by two sons: Eric (Anita) Fritz, Strasburg and Scott (Brandy) Fritz, Pittsburgh. Six grandchildren, his dogs Cocoa and Ginger, two brothers, and five sisters.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Rebecca R. Fuchs officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Private interment will be in Clearfield Methodist Cemetery with full military honors. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Chapter, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
