William F. Fetterolf, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Tuesday, July 4, 1950 in Hegins, PA, he was the son of the late Richard Fetterolf, Sr. and Blanche (Hatter) Fetterolf. He was married to Nancy L. (Oberholtzer) Fetterolf on July 4, 1992.
Bill worked as a butcher for most of his life and also enjoyed taxidermy as well as hunting and fishing. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
In addition to his wife of over 27 years, he is survived by a son, Timothy "Fetty" Fetterolf, married to JoEllen, of Spring Glen, PA and two step-sons: Keith Kretzing, married to Erika and Kevin Kretzing, married to Jami, both of Mount Joy. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Andrew, Sophia, Brenna and Brooke as well as Bill's extended family and caring friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruthan Fetterolf and a brother, Richard Fetterolf, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545, with Reverend Blaine R. Wenger officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to Ruhl's Church or to Simeon United Lutheran Church, 173 North Center St., Gratz, PA 17030.
