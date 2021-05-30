William F. Bradley, 96, of Lancaster, joined his heavenly father on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William T. Bradley and Rebecca (Foreman) Bradley. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Heidig) Bradley for 70 unforgettable years.
Bill was baptized Lutheran but attended services with his wife, Pat, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and the chapel at Lancaster Regional Hospital. He graduated from the newly opened J. P. McCaskey High School in 1942, being part of the first graduating class that attended all 4 years.
After graduation, Bill served in the U.S. Army for 2 ½ years during WWII, stationed in Europe from D-Day to V.E. Day. He served with the 163rd Engineer Combat Battalion in England, France, Germany, and Austria. The Battalion collectively built 40 tactical bridges in France and Germany, including the First Allied Bridge across the Seine River, Moselle, Meurthe, Rhine, Neckar, Main, Saale, and Lech Rivers. He was also part of the first batch of soldiers in the liberation of Auschwitz. He was honorably discharged in Nov. 1945 at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA.
Upon Bill's return from service, he was employed by the Hamilton Watch Company and later Hamilton Precision Metals for 44 years. Because of his professional skill set that he learned in the U.S. Army, he was meticulous in all that he did and took pride in all his life achievements both personal and professional. He enjoyed outdoor sports and activities: tennis, as a young man; golfing; fishing; hunting; camping; and coaching St. Joe's Midget football league. He piloted the family road trips and vacations to the ocean, the mountains, and multiple historical sites on the East coast.
Bill was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters: Ray Bradley, Thomas Bradley, June (Bradley) King, Verna (Bradley) Rathvon and Shirley (Bradley) Cunningham.
In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by a son, Steven M., Lancaster; three daughters, Donna M., Mount Joy, Rebecca A. wife of Andrew Boxleitner, Millersville, and Kathleen M., wife of Luke Kauffman, Lititz. He also has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Prayer service and funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 10 AM until the time of the service.
