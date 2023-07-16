William Edward Way, Sr., 72, of Lancaster, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in York, he was the son of the late Willie J. and Helen (Simpson) Way. He was the loving husband of the late Jo-Ann (Stokes) Way, who died in 2021.
Bill graduated from William Penn High School in 1969, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame as a standout football player. Bill earned his bachelor's degree from Millersville University and then his master's degree in education from Penn State University. Bill was one of the first African American male teachers in the Lancaster School District where he taught at both Price Elementary School and Hamilton Elementary School until his retirement. Bill was also inducted into the J.P. McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame as one of the coaches for the 1988 football team.
Bill was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. An avid sports fan, he loved football, basketball, and baseball. His favorite teams were the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Dolphins. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing shuffleboard, pickleball and cornhole. Most importantly, Bill loved his family and spending time with them.
Bill is survived by his two sons: William E. Way II, husband of Yazmin, of Lancaster, and Brandon J. Way, Sr., husband of Tameeka, of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren: Leinady Vazquez, Treis William E. Way, Luis Vazquez, Brandon Way, Jr., and Brionne Way; and siblings: Gina M. Folk, wife of Robert, Terry Way, Larry Way, husband of Vernita, all of York, and Blaine M. Way, husband of Ann, of North Carolina. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Shelton Way.
Funeral Services for Bill will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received at the church from 9 AM until 10:45 AM, followed by the Omega Psi Phi presenting a brief ceremony at 10:45 AM. Interment will follow the services at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
