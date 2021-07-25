William E. Shrum, III, 79, of Brownstown, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late William E. Shrum, Jr. and Edna (Gross) Shrum and was the husband of Phyllis (Tresler) Shrum with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
William was the HR manager for Bulova Technologies prior to retirement. He was also a private flight instructor, certified in single and twin engine and as a charter pilot. William was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War and received an associate degree in drafting from Penn State University. He enjoyed gardening, flying, and building model planes and ships. He also enjoyed the outdoors and visiting friends at the cabin.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by his daughter, Tannia, wife of Shawn Carpenter of Lititz; his son, Mark E. Shrum of Brownstown; two grandsons, Daulton and Beckett Carpenter and a brother, F. Wesley, husband of JoAnne Shrum of Cape Cod, MA.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6 to 7 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 7:00PM. Interment will be private in Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please extend an act of kindness in William's honor.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.