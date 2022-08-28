William E. Sands, 87, of Mountville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of Reba A. Gibble Sands with whom he would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on September 6, 2022. He was born in Bird-In-Hand, son of the late William A. and Emma J. Brooks Sands. Bill was a welder at Case New Holland for 35 years before his retirement in 1991. Following retirement, he started his own lawn mower business. Bill was a member of Manor Church where he was a Deacon and a Sunday School Superintendent and was involved in various ministries. He enjoyed and owned a classic car, which he sold, to his new friend in Sweden. He enjoyed going to shows with his classic car, traveling, flower gardening, family, and going to breakfast with his buddies at Columbia Family Restaurant.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four children: Robert D. (Darlene) Sands, Lancaster; Barbara L. (Gary) Keller, Chambersburg; J. Michael Sands, Columbia and G. Edward (Jackie) Sands, Conestoga. Ten grandchildren: Scott, Olivia, Joe, Jaime, Kelley, twins: Heather and Jessica, Emily, Dan and Brady. Twenty great-grandchildren. Sisters: Rose (Irvin) Good, Manheim and Martha (Harold) Miller, Manor Twp. He was preceded in death by siblings: Amos, John, Paul and Richard Sands and Elma Stoltzfus.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John H. Hawbaker, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Manor Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
