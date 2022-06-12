William E. Poole II, 84, of Lancaster, and formerly of Leola, and New Holland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Glen at Willow Valley.
He was married 56 years to Elizabeth Hill Poole, originally of Lebanon, who retired as a schoolteacher in Elanco. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dr. Henry Herbert Poole and Vera Robinson Poole.
Bill attended New Holland Schools through 10th grade and then graduated from J. P. McCaskey in 1955. At McCaskey he was on the football, swimming and track teams during his senior year. He was also a member of the National Honor Society.
Poole accepted a full scholarship to the University of Miami as a premed student where he played football for Andy Gustafson, Walt Kichefski and the Canes. He was voted MVP in his senior year and played in the North-South Game under Darrell Royal who was the coach at Texas. He was elected Eminent Archon of his social fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Bill graduated from the University of Miami with a BBA degree in 1959.
Bill graduated from OCS, Newport, RI and served as a Chief Engineer and OOD and was stationed on the USS Hollister in the Pacific Fleet for three years.
Bill was employed in various manufacturing management capacities for GK Technologies, GM Corporation, and US Steel Corp. prior to returning home to work for Sperry New Holland. He spent five years in Brazil as Manufacturing Manager of the Green-Field Combine Plant. His son, Dr. William E. Poole III was born in Hospital San Lucas, Curitiba, Parana.
Following retirement from Ford New Holland, in 1993, he worked under contract for Chamberlain Mfg. Co., in Scranton, on a project manufacturing artillery ammunition in Taiwan.
He was an avid sportsman who could remember the days when pheasants were abundant in Lancaster County. He enjoyed spending time at Camp Buckskin in Huntingdon County and Aunt Netties along Pine Creek. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and family.
Bill was baptized at the St. Stephen Reformed German Church in New Holland and was a member of St. Stephen his entire life. He served briefly as an elder and enjoyed participating in MOSS trips.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Dr. William E. Poole III, DDS married to Alison Darras Poole; three grandsons, Jackson Darras Poole, Aaron Joseph Poole and Chase William Poole; and two brothers, Dr. H. Herbert husband of Joanne Poole of Lancaster, and Richard D. husband of Beth Poole, of York.
Services were held on Friday, June 10, at St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. DiNardo officiating. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery. If desired, contributions in Mr. Poole's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com. Arrangements by the Beck Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
