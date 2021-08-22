William E. Patterson, 92, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hametown, PA, Bill was the son of the late Paul and Kathryn Patterson. Bill is survived by his wife of 73 years, N. Jean Patterson, Lititz, PA.
Bill graduated from New Freedom High School in 1946. He began his sales and marketing career at the Charles G. Summers, Jr. Cannery, New Freedom, PA. He also held several management positions at Victor F. Weaver, Inc., Weaver Quality Eggs both of New Holland, PA, Ise America of Lakewood, N.J., and Wenger Feed Group, Rheems, PA. After Bill retired from his management career, he worked part-time at the Manheim Auto Auction for 22 years. He frequently told family and friends that working at the auction was his favorite job.
Bill was a people person and enjoyed spending time with family and friends often meeting them for breakfast at local restaurants. He was an avid Lancaster Barnstormers fan and held season tickets for many years. He also participated in many activities such as singing in the church choir, participating in the Senior Games and volunteered in many capacities at Luther Acres.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, David (Beth), and Randy (Phyllis). A daughter, Vicki Jean Myers (Eugene), preceded him in death in 2010. Bill was the proud grandfather of Peggy Huckabaa (Michael), Andrew Patterson, Matthew Myers (Lisa), Nathan Patterson (Jessica), and Ryan Patterson (Stephanie). Bill's greatest blessing was his great-grandchildren, Isabella and Macon Huckabaa, Anna Patterson, Tara Myers, Thatcher and Coltrane Patterson and Lily Patterson. Step great-grandchildren include, Joshua Oates, Emily Thonfelt, and Remington Snavely. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Summers of Lancaster, PA. His sister Ruth, preceded him in death on February 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Located at 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Due to COVID precautions face masks are required in the church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Community Room at Luther Acres. Face masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Luthercare Benevolent Fund, Luther Acres, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543 or the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Music Fund, 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com