William E. Overly, 85, of Quarryville passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He was the husband of Mildred H. Rhoads Overly. Born in New Texas, he was the son of the late Ella Mae Duff Overly Barr and the late Samuel M. Overly.
Bill retired from Armstrong World Industries after 43 years of service in the Corlon Department. Following retirement, he was employed by Willow Valley for 17 years working with the ground crew.
Surviving beside his wife Mildred are three children, Henry C. husband of Patricia Overly of Lancaster, Roy E. husband of Kim Weaver Overly of Lancaster, Janet L. wife of David L. Weaver of Peach Bottom; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service.
