William E. Moyer, 91, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 after a long illness at Landis Homes. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Morris W. Moyer and Frances S. Moyer. He was married to the late Betty Stein Moyer for 61 years.
Bill was a business education teacher in Eastern York School District, retiring in 1992. He previously taught at Penn Manor High School and, early in his career, in the Kutztown Area District and Bel Air, Maryland High School.
A 1948 Reading High graduate, Mr. Moyer served in the Army with the Eighth Army Headquarters in Seoul Korea. He received his bachelor's degree in 1957 from the former Shippensburg State Teachers College and completed postgraduate work at Temple University and Lehigh University earning his master's degree in Education Administration in 1961.
Bill was a resident of Millersville from 1963 to 2013 where he served as councilman for 14 years and Mayor for 6 years. He was a member of Charles M. Howell Lodge 496 Free and Accepted Masons in Millersville, Lancaster County Club of Reading Consistory 32 degree A.A.S.R. , Lodge and Counsel Chapter Consistory in Valley of Reading and Lancaster, member of Rajah Shriners, Lancaster County Shrine Club, Association of Shrine Oriental Bands, Lancaster Forest # 27 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Millersville Lions Club, American Legion Post 34, VFW Post 7294, Elks Lodge 134, St. Phillips Guys & Dolls, and Ivy Leaf Association, Reading, PA.
Surviving are sons, Nolan, husband of Daryl E. Thompson of Easton PA, son Marc, husband of Susan Moyer, and one granddaughter. He has a sister, Lucille Cappel, of Allentown, PA.
A Graveside Service will be held at Degel Israel Cemetery on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
