William E. Maxwell, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Pleasantville, NJ, he was the son of the late Stuart and Evelyn (Ashton) Maxwell. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 27 years, Donna (Rosenberry) Maxwell.
William worked as a science teacher and cheerleading coach in New Mexico. His creative nature helped him excel in his later business of refurbishing wooden furniture. In his free time he enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by five children: Meredith Maxwell, Melissa Hershey and husband Mark, Jennifer Krider, Keith Krider, Dolli Shearer; four grandchildren: Makaila and Tessalyn Rehkugler, Masyn and Liam Hershey; niece Samantha Steele, who he helped raise as one of his own children, and two brothers: Mark Maxwell and wife Red, and Norman Maxwell. He was predeceased by his brother Stuart Maxwell.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org
