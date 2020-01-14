William E. Macauley, Sr. 69, of Adamstown, passed away Wed., Jan. 8, 2020. He was a son of Ronald H.R., Sr. & Florence R. (Meixner) Macauley and the husband of 43 years to Diane L. (Davidson) Macauley.
Bill grew up in Bucks County and attended Neshaminy High School. He was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a truck driver, drove bus for BARTA, worked at PennDOT & Waste Industries. Bill was a member of many veteran and community organizations.
In addition to his wife, he is survived five children, Dennis Clarke, Jr., Laura Ann C. Macauley, Carle W. Macauley, SSG(P) Stanley D. Macauley (Daniella), & Richard H.R. Macauley, Sr. (Tiffany); 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters; & two brothers. He was predeceased by son, William E. Macauley, Jr. & a brother.
Viewing: Fri., Jan. 17th from 10 AM to 12 PM at Kissinger's Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Funeral: 12:00 PM. www.goodfuneral.com
