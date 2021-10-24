On September 30, 2021, William E. Krous passed at his home in Coudersport in the fourth month of his one hundredth year. He was born June 3, 1922, in Lancaster, to W. Everett and Kathryn (Reddig) Krous.
He served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater and was recently recognized for 75 years of service in the American Legion.
He worked at RCA and retired as a district salesman from Howmet. Bill loved driving and, at 96 years old, he drove to Maine because he was hungry for lobster!
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra Gee Krous, his four children, James K. (husband of Denise) of Hackettstown, NJ, and William T. (husband of Nancy), Robert J. (husband of Kathy), and Shirley E. (Widow of “Chub”) Simmons, all of Lancaster. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul Richard Krous, and the mother of his children, Sarah Husson Krous Brown.
At his request, private services will be held. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
