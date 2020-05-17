William E. Irwin, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on May 8, 2020 at Homestead Village, Enhanced Senior Living Community.
Bill was born in Laureldale, PA, the son of Howard L. and Mabel Dillinger Irwin. His wife Miriam and son Mark preceded him in death.
Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps in May 1944 before his graduation from Muhlenberg High School, returning on leave to receive his diploma. He started his college education in the service. After his discharge, he enrolled at the Kutztown State Teachers College, now Kutztown University, receiving his degree in 1948. At Kutztown he met Miriam Rollman. He wrote in her yearbook "Wishing to know you better." They were married for 62 years until her death in 2013.
Bill also served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War. He spent several years teaching high school math and science while completing a Masters degree from Columbia University. He left teaching in 1956 to become a graduate student. He received his PhD in Organic Chemistry from the Pennsylvania State University in 1962.
After graduation, he accepted a position as a research chemist with the Armstrong Cork Company in Lancaster. He worked for Armstrong for 26 years, retiring in 1988.
Bill maintained an active and productive volunteer schedule during his working life and retirement. He was an advisor to Explorer Post 118 at Armstrong. He volunteered for many years with the East Hempfield Exchange Club, serving several terms as president. He maintained an active enthusiasm for sharing his love of science, evidenced by consulting for Lancaster's IU13 and promoting creative approaches to science education.
He was an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Lancaster, serving on the Consistory as a member and as president. He was a key figure in the merger of St. Paul's with St. John's UCC to form the Church of the Apostles in Rohrerstown. He worked with church and civic leaders to establish Homestead Village. He served as the President of the Board of Directors of Homestead Village.
Surviving are two sons: David, husband of JoAnn Irwin, Lancaster, and James, husband of Laurie Irwin, Stevens. Jim and Laurie are the parents of grandson Alexander and granddaughter Katharine. Alex is married to Erica Goldberg, and they are the parents of great-grandson Marshall. Kate is married to Brooke Irwin. Bill's family also includes Karolina Galler Crawford, an exchange student who became part of Jim and Laurie's family, her husband Nicholas Crawford and their two sons Ellis and Liam.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be sent to the Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
