William E. Frankford, Jr., 83, of New Providence, PA, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Pequea, he was the husband of Patricia Fordyce Krafthefer Frankford, and they celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on August 4th. He was the son of the late William E. Frankford, Sr., and Verna Mae Dull Frankford.
Bill worked as a truck driver for Yellow Freight using the handle “football” and “hot dog.” He also had other positions with Davison Shoe Company as a clerk, Mary Ann Shoe Store, Book Shoe Store as a salesman, Holsum Bread, Posey Iron Works, Warfel Trucking, and at one time worked in a lumbar yard. Bill helped with raising funds for the Make A Wish foundation.
He proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He was a member of Conestoga United Methodist Church and participated in all fundraising opportunities. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, roller skating, country music, watching NASCAR, Penn State football, Philadelphia Eagles, and church softball leagues.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters and one step daughter, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, and one brother, Gary Lee Frankford, husband of Gayle. He was preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers, and two half-sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend William’s Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groff’s Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St. (Corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with The Rev. Richard Rimert officiating. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park with Full Military Honors presented by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Salute 21. The family will receive friends at The Groff’s on Monday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Masks are required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Conestoga United Methodist Church, 71 Sand Hill Road, Conestoga, PA 17516.
