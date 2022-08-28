William "Bill" E. Feirick, 96, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
He was the loving husband of Lillian E. Naugle Feirick and son of the late William E. and Edna Good Feirick.
Bill was born in Northumberland, PA and graduated from Selinsgove High School. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1945 to 1947 and then began a career as an electrician. He worked for Schick in Lancaster, PA for 20 years and retired from Kalas Manufacturing in Denver, PA after 10 years employment.
In addition to his wife Lillian, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. Feirick of Ephrata, PA, two grandchildren, Rebecca (Dave) Watson of Ephrata, PA and John (Stephanie) Lowry of Irwin, PA, and five great-grandchildren, Lily Watson, Quinn Watson, Julian Lowry, Joanna Lowry, and Cornel Lowry.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Hartman and a sister, Phyllis VonNeida.
Services will be held at a future date and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
