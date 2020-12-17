William E. "Bill" Yeaglin

William "Bill" Edwin Yeaglin, 69, of Wrightsville, passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away on Wednesday December 9th, 2020 at home with his companion Carol McNamee and son.
He was born on February 18, 1951 in Lancaster to the late Paul L. and Bertha M. (Wargo) Yeaglin. He was truly a "jack of all trades". He was a hunter, builder, plumber, avid gardener, and inventor. Hours could be spent talking to Bill about his garden and orchard. He was a man always in motion. He with the help of his brothers, he built his family home in Mount Joy. His proudest invention was a tractor trailer snow scraper. He owned and operated Scraper Systems Inc. with his sons until his retirement in 2016.
Bill is survived by his wife, Coral (Finefrock) and sons, Ryan (Tabitha) and Pat (Brigette) and 3 grandchildren; Mazie, Sunnie and Wyatt. He will be sadly missed by his seven brothers and sisters: Catherine (Terry) Baughman; Paul Yeaglin; Ruth (Gary) Carmen; Theresa (the late Jere) High; James (Kim) Yeaglin; Margaret (Tom) Leddy; and Irene (Mark) Detwiler as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers; Joseph and Gerald Yeaglin. He was a great friend to many and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Due to the state restrictions his funeral will be restricted to close family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com